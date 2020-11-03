20-year-old Dearborn charged with 7 counts of criminal sexual conduct

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 20-year-old Dearborn man has been charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct after sexually assaulting several teenage girls, according to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.

Quentin Bogya was arraigned on Oct. 16 on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree and one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Bogya is accused of giving several girls alcohol before sexually assaulting them, officials said. There are multiple victims between the ages of 14 and 15 years old.

Bogya is being held in the Livingston County Jail. He is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

READ: More local crime coverage