DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl named Miracle McClain who was last seen Oct. 30 in the 9200 block of Carlin Street in Detroit.

McClain left the area on foot and has not been seen or heard from since then.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing all black with a French braided hairstyle.

She is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-Speak-Up.

