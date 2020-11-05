Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl who left home Wednesday

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ariel Wren left her home on Wednesday at 8 p.m. from the 2100 block of E. Canfield Street.

She is described by police as being 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a red bubble winter coat with a jean jacket and white T-shirt underneath with Blue Jean pants.

Police said Wren has a mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

