Metro Detroit police officers participate in ‘no shave November’ to raise money for Wigs 4 Kids

To help raise money for children battling diseases in Michigan, local police officers are coming together in an unconventional way.

The Sterling Heights Police Department is participating in “no shave November" to help raise funds for Wigs 4 Kids. The nonprofit donates wigs to children all over the state of Michigan who are dealing with diseases that make them lose their hair.

“As they’re going through treatment, (the children) experience a lot of changes in their hair, skin and nails,” said Maggie Varney, Founder and CEO of Wigs 4 Kids. “The doctors are so busy taking care of their health issues that pretty soon (the kids) look in the mirror and they don’t recognize the person that they see.”

The nonprofit serves as a wellness center for sick children, providing wigs in addition to other resources like makeup, counseling, physical fitness and a safe place for sick children to gather. These services require funding, and Michigan police departments have decided to help.

“We had the Milford Police Department and that’s really where it started,” Varney said. “They got on board and then they reached out to other departments, and we have a lot of children in Sterling Heights.”

Sterling Heights officers are now collecting donations for the nonprofit, while growing out their beards for the entire month of November.

“What it does is it creates interest,” said Lt. Mario Bastianelli with the Sterling Heights Police Department. “We’re not used to seeing our police officers with beards so right away, people ask.”

Bastianelli says each individual officer is able to collect and donate $50 to the nonprofit. According to Varney, there are currently eight local police departments participating in the “no shave November” challenge -- and she’s hoping more will join.

The founder says Wigs 4 Kids has helped 4800 children and families so far.

