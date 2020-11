DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday after a body was found on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, a resident was walking their dog on Rochelle Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. when they saw a man slumped over near a car between Gratiot Avenue and Grover Street.

Police said paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

