Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to Eastern Michigan University students

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A registered sex offender is accused of exposing himself to Eastern Michigan University students in Ypsilanti.

Police said 37-year-old Gregory Gentles, who moved to Ypsilanti earlier this year, has been going on campus and exposing himself to students in the library and other places around the city. He was arrested after a business owner spotted him and called police.

Investigators are anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Gentles is expected to face a judge Friday on felony charges.

