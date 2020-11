MELVINDALE, Mich. – The Melvindale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a boy found wandering.

“Anyone know this child? He was found wandering near Palmer and Oakwood,” asked the Melvindale Police Department in a Facebook post written Saturday morning.

The police department did not provide additional details in the post. You can view a photo of the child below.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-429-1070.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports