DETROIT – Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is addressing the nation on Election Day results.

The address is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Associated Press has declared Joe Biden the winner of the grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises.

You can watch the Trump campaign’s address in the video player above.

