Port Huron hospital worker charged with setting off explosives that ‘terrorized’ staff

Incendiary explosive devices went off within trash cans Wednesday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The suspect was arraigned Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
DETROIT – Clyde Township resident Michael Patrick Barna, 59, has been charged in connection with setting off incendiary devices at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

According to police, the incendiary explosive devices went off within trash cans Wednesday, Nov. 4 at around 3:45 p.m. at the hospital.

While there were no injuries or damage the explosives “frightened and terrorized” staff members, said the Port Huron Police Department in a press release.

Barna was a contracted employee with the hospital. He was taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center on explosive charges.

Barna was arraigned Sunday on charges of explosive, sending with intent to fright and explosives violation, vulnerable target.

His bond was set at $30,000. Barna has a probable cause conference scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

