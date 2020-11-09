16-year-old girl fatally shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 16-year-old girl was killed Sunday night when she was shot during an argument.

Police said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Beaconsfield Street, near Harper Avenue and Outer Drive.

Police said the suspect exited the house and fired a shot into the home, striking the 16-year-old girl. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they might be looking for three people in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

More: Detroit crime news