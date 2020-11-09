Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy and Grosse Pointe reinstate visitor safety restrictions as COVID cases rise

DETROIT – Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy and Grosse Pointe are limiting the visitation of family and friends beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. to protect patients, staff and community as COVID-19 cases in the region and state continue to rise.

“We’ve had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Detroit,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health. “Community positivity rates have jumped to 8-11% in the area. Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”

All of Beaumont’s hospitals are safe and remain open to all patients needing health care including emergency visits, testing and surgery. Patients should continue to go to any Beaumont Emergency Department for medical issues that need urgent attention.

The local medical leadership at each Beaumont hospital makes the determination about when to implement visitor restrictions.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 216,804 as of Monday, including 7,640 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 9,010 new cases and 62 additional deaths over the last two days. On Saturday, the state reported 207,794 total cases and 7,578 deaths.

Starting tomorrow morning and until further notice, the following visitation restrictions are in effect for the Royal Oak, Grosse Pointe and Troy hospitals:

No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure. All exceptions must be approved by clinical leadership. For patients who do not have COVID-19, one family/friend may be present in the following situations:

Person who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.

Person at end-of-life. Additional family may take turns at their loved one’s bedside. (Two people are permitted at the bedside)

Adult with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient, and keeping patient safe.

Person undergoing a surgical procedure.

When required for support and arrangements are made in advance, person having an outpatient test or procedure.

Person receiving care in the Emergency Center.

Person who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.

Mother in labor or with pregnancy complications. A doula in addition to the designated partner is permitted.

Children who are 21 years of age or under. Two parents are permitted.

Exceptions only apply if a family member or friend screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection. Any visitation request that differs from these guidelines will be reviewed by clinical leadership. Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances. After a visit is complete, everyone must leave the hospital and cannot remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.

“We recognize that engaging families is a critical part of the healing process. We made our decision to restrict visitors after thoughtful conversations with our physicians, nurses and staff. We have plenty of personal protective equipment, frequently clean our facilities, require daily health screening for all staff and routinely perform COVID-19 testing for our patients to keep our hospitals safe,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant, RN, said. “It’s troubling to see the virus on the rise again in our community. Please wear a mask when you are in public and take all of the CDC’s recommended precautions to help us stop the spread of the virus until a vaccine is available.”

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,231 on Sunday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 34, the highest since early June. The state’s fatality rate is 3.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 71,200 on Sunday, near its highest mark on record. More than 128,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.8 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 9.9 million cases reported across the country. More than 237,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 50 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.25 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.