Beaumont Hospital-Taylor reinstates visitor safety restrictions as COVID cases rise

Beaumont Hospital-Taylor is limiting the visitation of family and friends effective Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m. to protect patients, staff and community as COVID-19 cases in the region and state continue to rise, the hospital system announced Monday.

Beaumont, Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak and Troy already reinstated visitor restrictions on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“We’ve had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health. “Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”

The hospital system said patients should continue to go to any Beaumont Emergency Center for medical issues that need urgent attention. The local medical leadership at each campus makes the determination about when to implement visitor restrictions.

The following visitation restrictions go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Beaumont-Taylor:

No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

For other patients, we are restricting visitors until further notice with the following exceptions where one visitor will be permitted unless otherwise indicated. Exceptions only apply if visitors screen negative for symptoms of respiratory infection. Any visitation request that differs from these guidelines will be reviewed by clinical leadership or the administrator on call.

Person who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.

Person at end-of-life. Additional family may take turns at their loved one’s bedside. (Two people are permitted at the bedside)

Adult with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient, and keeping patient safe.

Person undergoing a surgical procedure.

When required for support and arrangements are made in advance, person having an outpatient test or procedure.

Person receiving care in the Emergency Center at Beaumont, Royal Oak. Visitors with a person receiving care at Beaumont, Grosse Pointe, Taylor and Troy must leave after bringing that person into the Emergency Center.

Person who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.

Mother in labor or with pregnancy complications. A doula in addition to the designated partner is permitted.

Children who are 21 years of age or under. Two parents are permitted.

