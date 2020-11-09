74ºF

Local News

Taylor police seek 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week

Teen last seen in her bedroom

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, News, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, Taylor police, Missing teen, Teen, Taylor Police Department, Metro Detroit News
The teen disappeared on Nov. 1, 2020.
The teen disappeared on Nov. 1, 2020. (Taylor Police Department)

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl named Gloria Maria Alvarado.

The teen was last seen inside her home bedroom on Filmore Street in Taylor at around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Police say the teen’s cell phone was left behind. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing. Family members believe she might have disappeared wearing white and pink Air Jordan sneakers.

Alvarado is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrew Snavely at 734-287-6611 and use extension 2007.

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports

Family members believe she might be wearing white and pink Air Jordan sneakers.
Family members believe she might be wearing white and pink Air Jordan sneakers. (Taylor Police Department)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: