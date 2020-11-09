Taylor police seek 16-year-old girl missing for more than a week

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl named Gloria Maria Alvarado.

The teen was last seen inside her home bedroom on Filmore Street in Taylor at around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Police say the teen’s cell phone was left behind. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing. Family members believe she might have disappeared wearing white and pink Air Jordan sneakers.

Alvarado is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrew Snavely at 734-287-6611 and use extension 2007.

