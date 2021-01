TAYLOR, Mich. – Missing teen Gloria Alvarado has been found safe, according to Taylor police.

No further information was released Thursday night.

Gloria had been missing since Nov. 1. Her mother noticed she was missing when she went to wake her up for school and the bedroom window was open with the screen cut. Her cellphone was still in the room.

Police later had released a short video clip of a car pulling up to their home the night she disappeared.

