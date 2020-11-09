Warren City Hall closes temporarily due to COVID-19 spike

WARREN, Mich. – A rise in COVID-19 cases among city hall employees has led to the temporary closure of Warren City Hall.

According to city officials Sunday, a department administrator is currently on a ventilator and sedated until his oxygen levels go up.

City officials said Warren Police Department and District Court also have experienced significant spikes.

The Warren Community Center and Libraries will be open at this time.

Mayor James Fouts urges residents to wear masks, keep distance from others and only go out if absolutely necessary.

All city employees will be tested and the court, city hall and police department will be disinfected.

It is currently unknown when Warren City Hall will reopen.