26-year-old Michigan man killed in single vehicle rollover crash

MELVIN, Mich. – A 26-year-old Melvin man was killed in a crash that happened before 5:30 a.m. today.

Police say the crash took place near Lapeer and Wales Center roads in Wales Township.

The victim’s 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on Lapeer when it went off the road into a ditch and rolled several times ending up on its wheels, police say.

As a result the victim was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

