Detroit police investigate non-fatal shooting on Tyler Street; 20-month-old child injured

DETROIT – Police said a 20-month-old child was injured in a shooting Monday night in the 4200 block of Tyler Street.

The child’s mother was arrested.

According to a preliminary investigation, Detroit police said that at about 7:46 p.m., the suspect was having a dispute with a neighbor. The neighbor allegedly pulled out a hammer, and the suspect -- a CPL holder -- pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The suspect’s 20-month-old daughter, who was in a gray Charger, was struck. She was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

The handgun and hammer were recovered.

Stay with Local 4 as more information becomes available.