Egypt Covington’s family says suspect should have been in jail at time of 2017 murder

ROMULUS, Mich. – One of two suspects has been formally charged with the murder of Egypt Covington.

According to authorities, Timothy Eugene Moore, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, was arraigned Sunday afternoon on one count of homicide at the 34th District Court in Romulus.

Covington, 27, was shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home on June 23, 2017. When her body was found, her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head.

Covington’s family said they think Moore shouldn’t have even been on the streets back in 2017, when that murder happened. Moore is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Covington’s brother, D’Wayne Turner, said he’s never heard of his sister’s accused killer and he doesn’t recognize his face.

The Local 4 Defenders uncovered that Moore has a long criminal record in Michigan. He has a history of drug dealing, gun crimes, and breaking and entering.

Moore faced a felony charge before Covington was murdered.

