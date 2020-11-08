Ohio man arraigned in connection with the murder of Egypt Covington

ROMULUS, Mich. – At least one of the two people Michigan State Police have in custody in connection with the death of Egypt Covington was arraigned Sunday.

According to authorities, Timothy Eugene Moore, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, was arraigned Sunday afternoon on one count of homicide at the 34th District Court in Romulus.

He was denied bond.

MSP did not release further details.

Covington, 27, was shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home on June 23, 2017. When her body was found, her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

UPDATE: Timothy Eugene Moore, 34 years old from Toledo, Ohio was arraigned this afternoon on one count of Homicide in the 34th District Court for the murder of Egypt Covington. He was denied bond. This investigation is continuing. For factual information, follow this account. pic.twitter.com/fFUMTIFpKZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 8, 2020

READ: More local news reports