68ºF

Michigan

Ohio man arraigned in connection with the murder of Egypt Covington

Egypt Covington killed in Van Buren Township home

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Van Buren Township, Wayne County, Murder, Investigation, Egypt Covington, Murder Investigation, News, Local, Crime, Local Crime, Local News, Homicide, Death, Arrest, Michigan State Police, Romulus, Timothy Eugene Moore, Arraignment
Handcuffs
Handcuffs (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. – At least one of the two people Michigan State Police have in custody in connection with the death of Egypt Covington was arraigned Sunday.

According to authorities, Timothy Eugene Moore, a 34-year-old man from Toledo, was arraigned Sunday afternoon on one count of homicide at the 34th District Court in Romulus.

He was denied bond.

MSP did not release further details.

Covington, 27, was shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home on June 23, 2017. When her body was found, her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ: More local news reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: