2 found dead after vehicle removed from bottom of Terry Lake in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man and woman were pronounced dead at an area hospital after being found in a vehicle submerged in Terry Lake.

A witness called police on Tuesday night to report that a vehicle was submerged in the lake. The caller said they heard a vehicle accelerate and then watched it become airborne before landing in the lake. When he called, he reported that the vehicle was sinking.

READ: 2 dead after vehicle submerges in Terry Lake in Pontiac

When Oakland County deputies and crews from the Waterford Regional Fire Department got to the scene, the vehicle was completely submerged.

Dive team members found the vehicle in approximately 25 feet of water at the bottom of Terry Lake. Alders Towing responded to the scene and helped recover the vehicle.

Both people inside the vehicle showed no signs of life and were transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims are a 69-year-old Pontiac man and a 67-year-old Pontiac woman.

An investigation is underway. Autopsies have been scheduled.

READ: More local news coverage