Police investigate vehicle submerged in Terry Lake in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are investigating a vehicle submerged Tuesday night in Terry Lake in Pontiac.

Police believe at least two people, an elderly couple, are inside the vehicle.

Family members at the scene said the driver may have had a medical condition that caused the vehicle to crash into the lake.

“Upon arrival, the vehicle was already fully submerged. The Sheriff’s Office dive team was immediately called out and they’re in the process of locating the vehicle," said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stephen Dooley.

Authorities have since located the vehicle in the water.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

View more: Oakland County news