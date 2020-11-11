VIDEO: Detroit police seek man in arson case that killed several dogs on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an arson that occurred Sept. 29 on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 14400 block of Eastburn Street, just west of Gratiot Avenue. Police said the man used a hammer to break a window, set the house on fire and left.

No one was home, but several dogs inside the house died.

Video of the man breaking into the house can be seen below.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Section at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news