Grosse Pointe Shores City Hall closing until further notice, officials say

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – The Village of Grosse Pointe Shores City Hall is closing until further notice, officials said Saturday.

Grosse Pointe Shores residents can continue to contact city administration offices and the public safety department amid the building closure, officials said. The city dropbox will also continue to be available for use.

The city did not identify why the building was closing.

The closure comes as Michigan continues to see significant increases in COVID-19 cases each day. The state has reported record-breaking single-day increases in cases several times in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the state reported 7,072 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths since Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan has risen to a total 251,813 as of Saturday, including 7,994 total deaths.

Michigan residents are encouraged to self-monitor for COVID symptoms, which can develop up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Individuals who exhibit symptoms are urged to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine while awaiting tests results to prevent the spread of the virus.

Click here to find a no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Michigan.

