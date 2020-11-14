Romeo Community Schools switches to online learning Wednesday

ROMEO, Mich. – Romeo Community Schools will switch to virtual learning Wednesday until at least Dec. 7.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Todd R. Robinson said the difficult decision was made due to the current state of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Nov. 14: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 251,813; Death toll now at 7,994

On Nov. 30, the school board will meet to see if they will continue online education or resume in-person learning.

“The overall increase in cases, quarantines, and community spread warrants this change,” reads the letter. “Our cases have doubled in number this week and we have seen a significant increase in our non-school associated quarantines because of confirmed cases in the homes of our students. Our ability to staff in-person instruction has been stretched beyond our capacity in many areas of the district.”

More information can be found on the Romeo Community Schools district website here.

The largest school district in the state, Detroit Public Schools Community District, announced Thursday it will shift from face-to-face learning to online learning. Fraser Public Schools announced Friday it was pushing for more students to return to in-person learning.

Macomb County a ‘pocket’ of Michigan that struggles with mask wearing, Henry Ford Health CEO says

The president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System said Macomb County is a “pocket” of Michigan that struggles with COVID-19 mask compliance.

Wright Lassiter spoke about the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols during a virtual panel conversation among Michigan hospital leaders.

He said while most people in the state wear masks, there are “pockets” where compliance isn’t up to par.

“I would say that while we do see mask usage in many places, there are pockets where there is not good compliance,” Lassiter said. “In the Henry Ford system, our Henry Ford Macomb Hospital has the highest volume by far. It has twice the inpatient volume that Henry Ford Hospital has, and Henry Ford Hospital has more than two times the number of beds that exist in Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.”

Read more here.