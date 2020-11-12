Michigan hospital leaders call on residents to heed COVID warnings as cases, deaths surge

Leaders from several of Michigan’s largest hospitals systems are gathering in a virtual news conference Thursday morning as they call on residents to heed warnings about the surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

Beaumont CEO John Fox, Henry Ford Health System CEO Wright Lassiter III, Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness, Spectrum Health CEO and President Tina Freese Decker, Michigan Health and Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters, and Gar Atchison, CEO and Market President at UP Health System-Marquette, are joining together for what they’re calling a “major announcement.”

The virtual news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“In the last week, Michigan has seen a historic and increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. This has resulted in increased hospitalizations and pressure on our health care infrastructure across the state. The executives will discuss the active situations in their hospitals and what they are projecting,” reads a joint statement from the coalition.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 229,285 as of Wednesday, including 7,766 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 6,008 new cases and 42 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 223,277 total cases and 7,724 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 11% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,040 on Tuesday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 46, the highest since early June. The state’s fatality rate is 3.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 86,600 on Tuesday, its highest mark on record. More than 128,000 have recovered in Michigan.

