Fraser schools aims to bring students back to face-to-face learning

FRASER, Mich. – At a time when numerous school districts are reversing course and pulling what students from in-person learning, the Fraser Public Schools Administration is doing the opposite.

The state’s largest school district announced Thursday it was stopping all face-to-face options, so why is Fraser putting more children in school?

Fraser Public Schools Administration has a target date of Nov. 30 to bring back as much as 70% of its 5,000 students. Parents are torn on the idea.

Some parents believe it’s the right choice and some think it’s unsafe as Michigan continually breaks daily COVID-19 cases reported.

The districts has had small groups of students doing face-to-face learning as a trial.

Mask wearing will be mandatory at all times, except during outdoor mask breaks and during lunches. The schools are still working on social distancing strategies.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

Macomb County a ‘pocket’ of Michigan that struggles with mask wearing, Henry Ford Health CEO says

The president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System said Macomb County is a “pocket” of Michigan that struggles with COVID-19 mask compliance.

Wright Lassiter spoke about the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols during a virtual panel conversation among Michigan hospital leaders.

He said while most people in the state wear masks, there are “pockets” where compliance isn’t up to par.

“I would say that while we do see mask usage in many places, there are pockets where there is not good compliance,” Lassiter said. “In the Henry Ford system, our Henry Ford Macomb Hospital has the highest volume by far. It has twice the inpatient volume that Henry Ford Hospital has, and Henry Ford Hospital has more than two times the number of beds that exist in Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.”

Read more here.