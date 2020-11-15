Birmingham Public Schools switches to online learning Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Birmingham Public Schools is moving to a remote learning enviroment beginning Monday.

The school district said that due to COVID-19, all schools and programs will move to a virtual environment.

The district said it will consider a return of all levels once data begins to level or improve.

The largest school district in the state, Detroit Public Schools Community District, announced Thursday it will shift from face-to-face learning to online learning. Fraser Public Schools announced Friday it was pushing for more students to return to in-person learning. Romeo announced Saturday it would switch to virtual education on Wednesday.

Michigan high school athletes adapt to COVID policies in preparation for winter season amid rising cases

As COVID-19 cases rise throughout Michigan, high school sports teams must adapt to new policies and procedures.

At Grosse Pointe South, the varsity girl’s basketball team has begun practicing for the winter season. The team is doing everything they can to make sure they have a season this year, from wearing masks to cleaning the balls and socially distancing.

