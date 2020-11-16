2-year-old boy found wandering streets alone on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 2-year-old boy was found Monday wandering the streets alone on the city’s west side.

A resident saw the boy around 7:50 a.m. Monday walking around in the 8200 block of Asbury Park without supervision and crying, according to authorities.

That person took the boy to the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct.

The child is wearing a gray shirt with a yellow train on the front, green and gray camouflage pants with car patterns and gray, black and white Champion gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child’s parents or guardian is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or DPD’s Child Abuse Unit at 313-596-5329.