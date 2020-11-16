41ºF

Northville High School complies with new precautions, switches to remote learning

NPS joins multiple school districts that have made the switch to virtual learning

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Officials with Northville Public Schools announced Northville High School would switch to remote learning Wednesday in compliance with the new precautions put in place due to COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the district said Northville High School will switch to full virtual instruction Wednesday and all sports and clubs that include in-person gatherings are suspended during this time.

Northville High School will remain online-only until at least Dec. 8.

