Northville High School complies with new precautions, switches to remote learning

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Officials with Northville Public Schools announced Northville High School would switch to remote learning Wednesday in compliance with the new precautions put in place due to COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the district said Northville High School will switch to full virtual instruction Wednesday and all sports and clubs that include in-person gatherings are suspended during this time.

Nov. 15: Wayne County COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths; City-by-city breakdown

Northville High School will remain online-only until at least Dec. 8.

Michigan high school sports now suspended under new state COVID order

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended its fall tournaments in response to a new public health order issued by state health officials on Sunday.

This includes the suspension girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving, and football tournaments, and all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks.

