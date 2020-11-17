City of Sterling Heights announces changes in response to new COVID-19 restrictions

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The city of Sterling Heights will be making building, amenity, service and programming closures starting on Wednesday and lasting at least through Jan. 3, 2021.

City Hall will stay open for resident services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Residents who are able to handle city business from home should do so. Sterling Heights has a website (click here) where residents can pay bills and more.

‘3-week pause’: Michigan announces stricter COVID rules: What to know

First responders will still be available to respond to all emergencies. If you are experiencing an emergency call 911. Residents experiencing a non-emergency can call the Sterling Heights Police Department non-emergency line at 586-446-2800.

41-A District Court will not be open to the public. The building is open for limited purposes, such as cases that must be handled in person. All other matters will be conducted via videoconference. Phone calls are being answered from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 586-446-2500.

READ: Michigan bars, restaurants to close for indoor dining again

“While we understand that these changes might be frustrating and inconvenient, especially with the pending holiday season, we can’t ignore the current trend of infection within our community. Right now, the safety of our residents and employees must be our top concern,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “Since limiting contact with others continues to be the only effective defense to the spread of COVID-19, we feel these temporary changes are our best bet at reversing the current trend and preventing further spread of the virus. As always, we can’t thank our residents enough for their ongoing patience and cooperation during these unprecedented times. Between now and the end of the year, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and update residents when normal operations can resume.”