Michigan bars, restaurants to close for indoor dining again

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses especially hard.

The group that represents Michigan restaurants called the decision to shut down indoor dining “disappointing.”

The new restrictions are slightly familiar territory for Michigan restaurant owners who have had to change the flow of their business to stay open, but they’re not exactly looking forward to them being in place yet once again.

The announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came as a shock Sunday to restaurant owners all across the state.

“I am very worried," said Jeff Baldwin. "These restaurants are our families livelihood,”

Baldwin, the owner of J.Baldwin’s Restaurant in Clinton Township, said it’s like a bad case of deja vu.

“Here we go again," Baldwin said.

“I know it’s a real thing and all that, but we’ve open for seven months and we’ve had zero incidents,” said Gabriella Baldwin with Testa Barra Kitchen Kitchen & Cocktails.

Gabriella Baldwin said although she’s worried about the impact that not being able to allow customers to dine in will have on her restaurant, at least she already knows how to adjust because of previous restrictions.

“We’re very well equipped now,” Gabriella Baldwin said. "We have a full menu to-go.”

With curbside delivery and carry-out orders, restaurants will be allowed to keep their doors open. Both Jeff Baldwin and Gabriella Baldwin said they’re mainly concerned about their employees and if they’ll be able to keep them employed.

“First time around, they had a stimulus. No stimulus now," Jeff Baldwin said. "So we have to work to try and keep everyone employed. We’ll survive, we don’t have any choice. It’s a family operated business.”

The restrictions will be in place until at least Dec. 8.