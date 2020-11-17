Ferndale resident caught recording unclothed victims in restroom with hidden camera

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale resident Tyler Tierney, 29, has been charged in connection with recording unclothed victims in a restroom with a hidden camera.

Police say he saved the recordings but did not distribute them. Detectives identified and interviewed all the victims of the crimes.

The investigation into Tierney’s recordings started in July of 2020. Tierney was arraigned today on five counts of surveilling an unclothed person. Each is a five year felony.

He was given a $20,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 23.

