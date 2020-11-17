43ºF

Local News

Ferndale resident caught recording unclothed victims in restroom with hidden camera

Suspect facing five counts of surveilling an unclothed person

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Oakland County, News, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit Crime, Suspect, Victims, Hidden Camera, recording, Tyler Tierney
The suspect was arraigned Monday, Nov. 16.
The suspect was arraigned Monday, Nov. 16. (WDIV)

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale resident Tyler Tierney, 29, has been charged in connection with recording unclothed victims in a restroom with a hidden camera.

Police say he saved the recordings but did not distribute them. Detectives identified and interviewed all the victims of the crimes.

The investigation into Tierney’s recordings started in July of 2020. Tierney was arraigned today on five counts of surveilling an unclothed person. Each is a five year felony.

He was given a $20,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 23.

Read more

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: