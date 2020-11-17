Movie theaters set to close for a second time under new COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – The newly announced set of COVID-19 restrictions is yet another devastating blow for the movie theater industry.

Some movie theater owners are questioning if closing the doors to the big screen is necessary.

“We’re feeling that this most current action is unjust,” said Emagine Entertainment co-founder and chairman Paul Glantz.

You can read the full details of the shutdown here.

Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Glantz said he can’t help but feel there have been inconsistencies when determining what businesses remain open and closed.

“There’s not been a single recorded instance of COVID outbreak among movie goers worldwide. And yet to again single out our industry for closure, I believe is indeed wrongful,” Glantz said.

For months, the theater has made sure all procedures are being followed, but they weren’t able to avoid another closure.

“We have been applying protocols and safety procedures, we’ve been insisting that our guests wear masks or we have every CDC protocol in place,” Glantz said.

READ: Michigan health director explains need for expanded COVID-19 restrictions

READ: Can Michigan restaurants survive new COVID-19 restrictions?

READ: Michigan high school sports put on hold as part of new COVID-19 restrictions

Glantz said his biggest concern is going to be the amount of people now without a job.

“We’re going to have to again lay off our teammates that we’ve just called back, and I’m concerned about their economic health. I’m concerned about our economy. I’m concerned about our ability to continue to weather a period of time when we have no revenue,” he said.

Glantz said he’s anticipating to be back in business soon with hopefully more concrete data and transparency that points the finger at theaters being responsible for the spread.

“If the governor has science and data, please bring it forward. That would be a much easier pill to swallow,” he said.

Coronavirus in Michigan