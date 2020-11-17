Vandals target murder victim’s gravestone in Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – A family is searching for answers after a woman’s final resting place was damaged by vandals last week.

“It is everything to us. It means the world because that’s our love, that’s our sister,” said Small’s sister, Tiffany Small.

Chelsea Small, a mother of two, was working in 2013 at the Advance America in Taylor when a man walked in, shot her to death and walked out with cash. He has not been seen since.

Her grave site with her keepsakes -- ceramic angels and dolphins -- in Gibraltar has been the family’s gathering place. Her children also wrote messages on rocks and placed them there.

“We’ve got to keep her memory alive,” said her sister, Leslie Montes.

The family received a text from Chelsea Small’s mother from the cemetery that her memorial had been stripped clean of everything.

“I threw my phone down and cried,” said Tiffany Small.

“Who would be so low to go and take from a grave?” Montes said.

Family made sure it wasn’t a maintenance mistake.

Police are now on the case.

“I think you should go to the police. Have someone else drop it off for you. Let Chelsea get her stuff back that she deserves,” Montes said.

There is a $50,000 reward for information on her killer.