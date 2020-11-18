Police seek missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her Detroit home

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.

Jermila Stokes was last seen at about 7:45 p.m. at her residence in the 9000 block of Morang Avenue, Detroit police said. She left the home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood and gray sweatpants. Officials say she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

