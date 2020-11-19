Ascension Michigan installs temporary visitor restrictions amid climbing COVID cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WARREN, Mich. – Ascension Michigan has issued temporary visitation restrictions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases surge throughout the state.

Officials said Thursday that no visitors are allowed at Ascension Michigan hospitals and ambulatory sites, except under the following circumstances:

One guardian who has been appointed to make medical decisions for patients who have been deemed a legally incapacitated individual.

One visitor is allowed in Labor and Delivery in addition to a midwife/doula.

One visitor is allowed for outpatient surgery and must stay in the waiting room.

One visitor is allowed for pediatric patients (21 years and younger).

One visitor is allowed for outpatient radiology and lab if necessary for patient assistance.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis relative to the patient’s individual needs by the management in the patient care area.

End-of-life visitation does not apply to these restrictions.

Officials say visitors should be at least 18 years old and should not be in a high-risk health category, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

The above restrictions do not apply at Ascension Michigan physician practice sites.

Upon entering Ascension sites, visitors must complete a health screening, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before and after the visit.

A number of other medical centers have also recently ramped up visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases climb throughout Michigan. Coronavirus hospitalizations have been increasing throughout the state as the virus spreads more rapidly than in previous months. Hospitals have also seen upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

On Wednesday, Michigan reported an increase of 5,772 new COVID-19 cases and 62 new deaths since Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has risen to 277,806, including 8,190 deaths, as of Wednesday.

