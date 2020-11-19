61ºF

Detroit police looking for 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday

Mother is concerned for his safety, safety of others

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michael James
Michael James (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Michael James was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive. Police said his mother is concerned for his safety and the safety of others.

James is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a slim build and short, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow hospital gown and yellow hospital socks.

According to his family, James might try to harm himself or others, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

