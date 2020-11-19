Utica Community Schools to continue with remote learning through mid-January

UTICA, Mich. – Utica Community Schools will continue to have students learn remotely through Jan. 15, 2021.

School leaders hope to transition students back to classrooms beginning Jan. 19, 2021.

“There are no easy answers, and we respect that the pandemic can be the source of strong opposing views. It is important we continue to work in partnership with respect and a commitment to our students,” Interim Superintendent Robert S. Monroe said.

Michigan officials announced Sunday that in-person learning will be shut down for college and high school classes for three weeks due to COVID-19.

View the letter from Monroe below: