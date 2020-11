DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Khalia Witcher was last seen by her family on Nov. 11 in the 14300 block of Crescent Street. Her family is concerned for her safety.

Witcher is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark Blue Jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

