Detroit police seek person of interest in stolen car crash, shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a person of interest that may have information regarding a shooting that occurred on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the incident happened Saturday when the driver of a stolen Dodge was turning left near the intersection of Eight Mile and Evergreen roads when he struck another vehicle on Eight Mile Road. Police said the victim got out of his damaged car and started recording video of the incident and the driver that hit him.

Police said the driver of the Dodge got out of his vehicle and shot the driver of the vehicle he hit.

He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a 6 feet, 1 inch tall Black man who weighs about 220 pounds. He was clean-shaven and wearing all black.

The victim, 38, was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

