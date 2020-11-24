Amazon prepares to set up shop at Detroit’s old State Fairgrounds site

DETROIT – The old Michigan State Fairgrounds is undergoing a quick transition tonight. It’s moving from decaying buildings to the state’s largest Amazon facility.

For over 25 years in Detroit many people have been brought out to the land time after time with big announcements about vast changes and development. Still, it has never taken hold until tonight.

They’re moving dirt and getting ready for a massive Amazon facility that’s exceeding original promises.

For decades they have stored new cars here, promised movie theaters and housing developments to no availability. Up until last week, they tested for COVID here. But Amazon just closed the land sale and started the new project.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says Amazon and its $400 million development is about to change the neighborhood for the better.

“There’s a lot of history here, but right now our future is about getting Detroiters to work and taking property that’s been vacant for more than a decade and have it be this kind of economic anchor,” said Duggan.

It’s a hit with the neighbors too.

Tharmond Ligon once sold lemonade here as a child and later moved away. Having returned in 2009 he is glad something substantive is going on.

“That’s cool, the progress we’re seeing is obviously going to give us some economic stimulus for the region, the jobs are long anticipated and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Duggan says Amazon has increased the number of jobs it will offer from 1,200 to 2,000.