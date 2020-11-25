New age progression images of missing Skelton brothers released 10 years after disappearance

MORENCI, Mich. – Forensic artists have created new age progression images of the missing Skelton brothers to show what they might look like now -- 10 years since they disappeared with their father in Michigan.

Andrew, 9; Alexander, 7; and Tanner, 5 -- ages from the time they went missing -- disappeared Nov. 26, 2010. Thanksgiving Day 2020 will mark 10 years since they were last seen.

The story of the missing Skelton brothers: Click here to listen to the “Shattered: Black Friday” podcast.

Their father, John Skelton, took his sons the night after Thanksgiving 2010 in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with their mother, Tanya Zuvers, according to investigators.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton on Dec. 31, 2009. (WDIV)

Police said during those early-morning hours, John Skelton’s phone could be tracked leaving his Morenci, Michigan, home and traveling 25 miles southwest into Holiday City, Ohio. Then, he returned to Morenci, officials said.

The boys haven’t been seen since, and John Skelton was charged with unlawful imprisonment of his sons. He is currently being held at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Iowa.

“I will never quit looking,” Zuvers said. “I will continue to fight on their behalf for justice.”

John Skelton was denied parole at his first hearing in September.

Officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Michigan State Police are hoping the new age progression images will rekindle public interest in the case and bring in tips that lead to the discovery of the boys.

“Every so often we’ll get a tip that makes a lot of sense to us,” MSP Detective Lt. Jeremy Brewer said. “We’ll throw everything at it -- all our resources. If anyone recalls anything from 10 years ago, maybe about a blue Dodge Caravan over in (the Morenci or Holiday City areas), that would be helpful. We rely on the public quite a bit to be our eyes and ears on the ground.”

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. (WDIV)

“The age progressions are always the hardest for me,” Tennille McCain, the boys’ aunt, said. “In my mind, I still see them as 5, 7 and 9. Their faces are etched in my mind. I just wish answers could be given. Anyone who potentially knows anything -- and I believe more than one person knows something. I believe that it’s not just John who has the answers -- could find it in themselves to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the case or the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police at 1-517-636-0689 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.