John Skelton denied parole in 2010 case of three missing sons in Morenci

The imprisoned father of three Michigan boys who went missing in 2010 was reportedly denied parole.

John Skelton was charged in 2011 for the wrongful imprisonment of his three sons who went missing from their home in Morenci on Nov. 26, 2010.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton were 9, 7 and 5 years old, respectively, when they went missing nearly 10 years ago.

The day the boys went missing, their mother told Morenci police that her husband, John Skelton, was supposed to bring the children back to her -- but he never did.

An Amber Alert was issued and the FBI carried out massive searches spanning down through Ohio. The boys still haven’t been found to this day, but investigators have remained vigilant in their search over the years.

The boys' mother believes that the three of them are dead.

John Skelton’s original story was that he gave the boys to an underground group, but this part of the case remains a mystery. A group has never been identified or come forward, and John Skelton’s story has changed since his initial claim.

The father of the missing boys is currently imprisoned at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

According to the family, John Skelton came up for a parole review in July but was denied. The parole board will not reassess his eligibility for parole for at least two years, the family said.

Alexander, Tanner and Andrew Skelton.

