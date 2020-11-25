Republican John James concedes to Democrat Gary Peters in US Senate race, offers congratulations in video

DETROIT – In a video posted on Twitter, Republican John James concedes to Democrat and incumbent Sen. Gary Peters in the U.S. Senate race.

“Well, Thanksgiving is in two days and one thing we can all be thankful for is that the election is behind us and we can finally watch a football game or listen to music without being bombarded by political ads,” James said in the video.

The James and Peters campaigns spent millions of dollars in ads with James estimating about $150 million from both campaigns. He said his campaign has donated over $1 million to charity and then turns his attention to the election results.

“Now, the reason we’re here,” James said. “The results of the election were certified yesterday. I am happy that the Board of Canvassers led by Norm Shinkle asked the legislature to take a top down review of election law. But it’s too late for me. While I look forward to participating in efforts to secure both reasonable franchise and integrity in our election in the near future, today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters.”

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers found no election fraud or indication of it and said the election was secure and accurate. The Michigan Legislature is also conducting hearings into allegations of election irregularities but has so far come up with nothing that suggests the final tally is inaccurate.

Well, Thanksgiving is in two days and one thing we can all be thankful for is that the election is behind us and we can finally watch a football game or listen to music without being bombarded by political ads!

Speaking of political ads, by the grace of God and your generosity our campaign did something that has never been done.

We gave away campaign money to help people in need. Over 1 Million dollars to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, groups that help hurting veterans, victims of domestic violence and more money’s on the way. That’s a million dollars that could have been used for more ads on top of the god-awful $150 million spent by all sides in the Michigan senate race. It’s insane but I ran because I wanted to help people and I am just so grateful to you for allowing me to do that through our Nickel Promise.

Now, the reason we’re here. The results of the election were certified yesterday. I am happy that the Board of Canvassers led by Norm Shinkle asked the legislature to take a top down review of election law. But it’s too late for me.

While I look forward to participating in efforts to secure both reasonable franchise and integrity in our election in the near future, today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters. Senator, you may not remember this, but you and I shared a scotch at a Pistons game a few years back.

So, in the SPIRIT of the holidays, Senator, there’s a bottle of Johnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon. Congratulations, sir. I wish you and your family good health and safety this season and in the New Year. Michigan, the 2020 battle for this senate seat is over, but the battle for the future of this great country will never be over, and I will never retire from that battlefield, ever, and neither should you. ‘Surrender’ is not a Ranger word, and I know that giving up is not in your DNA.

There are too many people hurting. There is too much work to do. There is too much left to give!But as we continue to fight for our republic, please remember two things: that the battle is not ours, but the Lord’s, and the enemy is not our fellow Americans, but against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. God’s grace is sufficient. I will continue praise Him, not based upon how GOOD I feel but because of how GREAT He is! He is worthy to be praised and I will never give up on Michigan because Jesus never gave up on me.

God bless you. God bless Michigan. And God bless America.