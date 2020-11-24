Michigan AG launches investigation into threats against canvassers

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that her office started an investigation into threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

A statement released by Nessel’s office today on the investigation read, ”We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Original Story: Michigan AG confirms investigation into threats made against Wayne County Canvassers

Last Friday Wayne County Board of Canvassers Republican William Hartmann spoke with Local 4 about the threats.

“It scares me. That’s why I’m not at home. I’m in a remote location. I’m worried about threats and violence that might come upon me or my family,” said Hartmann.

The investigation comes after a Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting on Nov. 11 that was interrupted by violent, vulgar threats.

Yesterday Republican and Michigan Board of State Canvassers member Norm Shinkle talked about the threats he has received. The threats range from what he described as nasty emails to people stating his family was at risk. He was even told he had to certify for his family’s safety.

Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation, or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.