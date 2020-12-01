Detroit homeowner shoots and kills man during attempted break-in

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in the 17600 block of Fenton in Detroit on Monday evening.

According to police, the home invasion suspect was killed around 7 p.m. yesterday by a 36-year-old resident of the home after entering it without permission.

The suspect was armed with a long gun when breaking into the home, police say.

Police reported that at some point during the incident the resident, a CPL holder, fired several shots at the suspect and killed him.

As of Tuesday afternoon the homeowner was still being detained for questioning.

At this point it is still uncertain whether the two knew each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detroit Homicide Division at 313-596-2260.

