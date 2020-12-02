$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting Dollar Tree employees in Detroit

DETROIT – Police said an armed man robbed a Dollar Tree store in Detroit and sexually assaulted two female employees.

The incident happened Monday night at a store on Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road, according to Detroit police. The victims are 56 years old and 43 years old.

On Wednesday, metal barriers covered the front of the store. Police said the suspect entered the store around closing time and walked up to the counter like he was going to buy something. That’s when he pulled out a gun and forced the two women toward the back office.

The suspect demanded money from the safe. Police said after he got the money, he sexually assaulted both victims and then fled the scene.

A woman said she saw the victims running naked across Van Dyke Avenue near the store. She said she helped them inside a restaurant across the street and gave them clothes to wear before calling the police.

Police said the suspect is a Black man who is believed to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing blue khaki pants similar to uniform pants and bright white shoes.

Dollar Tree released the following suspect:

We are distressed by the reported incident and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement’s investigation. Our company is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If anyone has information about the suspect, please call 757-991-5070. Dollar Tree

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s sex crimes unit at 313-596-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 800-SPEAK-UP.

