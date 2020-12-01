Suspect flees scene after robbing Detroit dollar store, sexually assaulting employees

DETROIT – Police said an armed man robbed a Detroit dollar store and sexually assaulted two female employees.

The incident happened at a Dollar Tree store on Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road on Monday night, according to Detroit police. The victims are 56 years old and 43 years old.

A resident who lives nearby said they have a family member who knows the victims. The resident asked not to be identified.

“It’s bad enough that you robbed them, but you raped them,” the resident said. “All of these places are robbed on a regular basis.”

Police said the suspect forced the two victims to the back office. He robbed them and sexually assaulted them. The man fled the scene and the two women ran across the street naked to a nearby restaurant, police said.

“This is just scary. I felt really, really bad because this just doesn’t make any sense to me,” the resident said.

Police said the suspect is a Black man who is believed to be around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing blue khaki pants, similar to uniform pants and bright white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s sex crimes unit at 313-596-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

