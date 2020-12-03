Michigan restaurant owners call for compromise in Lansing amid struggle to stay afloat

DETROIT – On Thursday, a group of restaurant owners struck a much more measured tone amid talks of reopening in violation of state orders.

They said they plan to work on a compromise with Lansing, as thousands remain laid off, and some businesses face the very real prospect of shutting down for good.

Joe Vicari’s restaurant group has 22 restaurants.

“It’s devastating to me, personally,” Vicari said.

There are around 2,000 restaurants in Michigan that have already gone out of business. With the possibility of another “pause” on the way from Lansing, the Michigan restaurant association predicts that 4,000 will close and 250,000 people will be out of work.

Lawyers told restaurants if they open on Dec. 8 they should expect a state liquor agent. They will be closed down or they could lose their liquor license. Restaurants are backing off and are not expected to defy the orders.

Sources told Local 4 that Detroit’s hot new food scene is predicted to close and not reopen.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hoping for another federal stimulus and a $100 million state stimulus. She also asked the public to support their local restaurants.

