Here’s where you can get a free COVID-19 test in Michigan

DETROIT – As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan had risen to 373,197, which includes 9,405 deaths, according to state officials.

READ: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Dec. 3, 2020

While the rate of new COVID-19 cases is slowing, deaths continue to rise. The state reported that testing has increased in recent weeks. There have been more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% recently.

Across the country, a surge in cases has swamped hospitals and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded. The U.S. has recorded more than 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. The number of Americans hospitalized is more than 100,000 and new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day, according to the Associated Press.

READ: Everything you should know about COVID-19 in Michigan before Whitmer’s Thursday (Dec. 3) briefing

Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Highland Park

A free COVID-19 mobile testing site has reopened to the public at the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic in Highland Park. The clinic is part of a mutual aid collective of nonprofits in the area.

The testing site is open to all Metro Detroit residents and is free. No prescription is needed and no appointment is required. The address for the location is 211 Glendale Avenue, Highland Park, MI 48203.

Testing will run from Thursday to Dec. 17. The clinic is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours after the test.

How to find free COVID-19 testing anywhere in Michigan

The state of Michigan has a website available where you can put in your address or zip code and find a COVID-19 testing site near you.

There is a box you can check under the search bar you can click that will allow you to make sure the test has no cost associated with it.

You are encouraged to get tested if you feel sick, if someone close to you is sick or if you work outside your home. Click here to learn more about the testing criteria.

If you need more assistance, you can contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, press 1 for more information.

VIEW: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 testing data

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools